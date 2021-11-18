San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021: Week ends seasonal

Cool and cloudy conditions remain the pattern as we continue the second half of the week. Onshore flow continues to activate the marine layer that brought in patchy fog towards the coastal and inland communities this morning.

As we kick off Thursday, we're feeling 5-15° cooler but by the afternoon most areas will be a touch warmer. Clouds will continue to linger this afternoon and we'll see rounds of sunshine through the day.

Cool, cloudy and seasonal weather follows us into the first half of the weekend but looking ahead to Saturday night, onshore flow weakens and high pressure develops over our area.

This will bring the return of Santa Ana conditions, and we're looking at gusts up to 30-40 mph and drier air west of the mountains Sunday. Temperatures ramp up the 80s inland and upper 70s along the beaches. The mix of these conditions will elevate fire danger through Monday.

Low pressure and onshore flow returns Tuesday into next week with the return of a marine layer and seasonal temperatures.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 66-72°

Deserts: 79-84°

