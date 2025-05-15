San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 15, 2025: Nice Thursday, showers this weekend

The weekend is almost here, and we’re looking at some changes in the forecast moving forward.

Overall, today will be nice! We start out with some marine layer clouds and some fog inland, but that will clear out by the early afternoon. Then, we’ll see lots of sun and comfortable temperatures.

Today the coast will hit the mid to upper 60s. Inland highs will stick to the low 70s, while the mountains will reach near 70. In the deserts, expect highs in the low 90s.

These highs are slightly below seasonal averages, but it will feel great outdoors.

Conditions stay similar for tomorrow.

Changes arrive for the weekend, as an approaching storm will drop temperatures by as much as 15 degrees.

We’ll also see a chance of drizzle and light showers. The best chance of rain comes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Rain totals are expected to be small, likely .10” or less.

Prepare for wind in the mountains and deserts! These parts of the county will see wind gusts as fast as 50 miles per hour on Saturday, with wind backing off slightly for Sunday.

Monday is the turning point in the forecast. The sun comes out, and temperatures jump up by nearly 10 degrees. We keep warming up through Wednesday.

By the middle of next week, San Diego will reach mid 70s. Inland highs will hit mid 80s!

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 64-73°

Deserts: 84-91°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.