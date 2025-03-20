San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 20, 2025: Spring starting off strong!

Spring is off to a nice start! The season officially began at 2:01 this morning, ushering in some sunny and warm conditions.

Most of the week is going to be nice and sunny. Today will be slightly cooler and less dry than yesterday, due to the return of onshore flow (a cool breeze coming off of the water).

Today, the coastline will reach the mid to upper 60s for the most part. Inland, expect highs near 70. The mountains will feel warmer today with highs in the low 60s, while the deserts will rise into the low 80s early this afternoon.

We stay sunny and beautiful over the next seven days. The one big change you’ll notice is a warmup early next week.

It will be a small bump that will bring the coast near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. The warmup test bigger inland, with highs near 80. At that time, the deserts will see low to mid 90s.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 59-71°

Deserts: 78-81°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.