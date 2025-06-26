San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 26, 2025: Warming trend through this weekend

One thing is for sure: This forecast is a calm one. Today we’re beginning a slow warming trend that will take us through the weekend, with clouds each morning and night.

This morning the marine layer is sitting between 1,500 and 2,000 feet, creating some cloud cover along the coast and inland.

Today we’ll see nice clearing this afternoon, with lots of sunshine expected around the county. Today’s highs will be slightly warmer for some mountain and desert communities, with more widespread warming coming later.

The coast can expect highs around 70 degrees, and inland temperatures will reach near 80.

The mountains will climb into the low to mid 80s today, and the deserts will see highs in the triple-digits.

High pressure building to our south will open the door to more warming this weekend. By Saturday, San Diego will be sunny in the mid 70s! Inland highs this weekend will reach into the mid 80s.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 80-88°

Deserts: 100-106°

