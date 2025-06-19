San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 19, 2025: Finally cooling down!

The worst of this week’s heat is over! We settle near normal today, perfect for Juneteenth. We continue our cooling trend through the weekend, and summer officially begins tomorrow.

This morning we’re beginning with a shallow marine layer, leading to cloudy conditions on the coast and inland. The marine layer mixes out pretty quickly, so even the beaches should be sunny by 11 a.m.

The coast will reach up near 70 today, nice weather to hit the beach! Away from the water, you’ll notice cooling. Inland communities will reach near 80. The mountains will see low to mid 80s, and the deserts will reach as high as 110°.

Those are big improvements! Yesterday Escondido peaked at 91°, while Ocotillo Wells topped out at 113°.

Even though the heat is more manageable today, some fire risk will remain. Wind gusts as fast as 40 miles per hour will whip through the mountains and deserts. And this afternoon, humidity in some of those areas will drop below 15%.

These conditions elevate fire risk especially in the evening, when vegetation has had the entire day in the sun to dry out.

It’s important to keep a go bag ready, especially if you live in fire-prone areas, since fire season is year-round.

The summer solstice is tomorrow at 7:42 p.m. Tomorrow we have more than 14 hours of daylight! Sunrise is 5:41 a.m. and sunrise is at 7:59 p.m.

The days will progressively get shorter until the winter solstice, and our 8pm sunsets will stick around until July 5.

Over the next few days we gradually cool, until the coast sees highs near 70 for the weekend. Inland highs will be in the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 82-90°

Deserts: 104-110°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.