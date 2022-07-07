Thursday will start mostly cloudy, especially along the coast, before skies clear making way for quick warming this afternoon.

We’re waking up mild across the county thanks to an abundant marine layer, with temperatures hovering in the 60s west of the mountains, while cooler in the foothills. Afternoon highs will be warmer, climbing to the low 70s along the beaches and low 80s inland.

Today will be our transition day into a gradual warming pattern, the heat peaks this weekend. There won’t be a big fluctuation for the coast, but inland and mountain areas will see about a 10 degree jump in temperatures into the 90s by Sunday, putting us at above average temperatures.

Over the next few days, the marine layer will become shallow and confined to coastal communities as onshore flow weakens. Next week, monsoonal moisture builds back in, giving us a chance for pop-up thunderstorms and showers in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-78

Inland: 78-90

Mountains: 84-92

Deserts: 103-108

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.