A marine layer extending towards the valleys overnight has helped kickstart a mild and cloudy morning.

Inland communities will see quicker clearing around the 9 AM hour resulting in a rapid warm-up. Most of our microclimates will trend a few degrees below average this afternoon, but the increase in humidity levels will continue to make things feel uncomfortable and warmer.

The eastern portion of our county has a slim shot for thunderstorm activity, but another surge of monsoonal moisture moving west will bring isolated showers Friday through Monday. Storm activity will likely be confined to our mountains and deserts but depending how west this moisture moves, we could have a chance for pop-up showers in our valleys, as well. Peak storm activity with widespread showers is likely Saturday and Sunday but can very well linger through Monday.

As of this time, there are no watches and warnings, but we’ll continue to track any changes into your weekend. As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 78-92

Mountains: 86-93

Deserts: 104-109

