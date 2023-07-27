San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 27, 2023: Excessive heat continues through Saturday

The heat is on repeat as we wrap up the first full week of July with temperatures once again soaring to the triple digit teens in the deserts. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remain in place through Friday at 8P but could be extended as warm temperatures continue through Saturday.

We were hot yesterday with inland communities including Escondido, Ramona, and Santee topping out over 100. Today will be warm but temperatures will gradually drop, plummeting about 10 degrees by next Wednesday. The inland communities will notice the biggest drop in daytime highs.

As high pressure moves east, the door opens for monsoonal moisture to enter the picture. We could see light scattered showers as early as Saturday with the greatest chances Sunday and Monday. Most of the showers will be confined to the mountains and foothills, but some of the instability could spill over to the inland and desert communities. Thunderstorm activity could be associated with heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Dry lighting could spread rapidly due to dry vegetation.

Drier conditions are expected Tuesday and we'll remain cooler, at or below our 30-year-normal.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-89

Inland: 88-101

Mountains: 89-101

Deserts: 108-117

