San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 24, 2025: Perfect weather for Comic-Con

Comic Con is here, and San Diego is getting perfect weather for it! Expect nice and sunny skies each afternoon, with temperatures staying comfortably below average through Saturday.

We get a slight warming trend by Sunday, bringing the region back to seasonal normal temperatures.

We’ll begin each morning this week like this one, with marine layer clouds along the coast and some fog possible for inland neighborhoods.

The marine layer will clear quickly between 10 a.m. and noon, leading to mostly sunny skies along the coast and inland.

Today’s highs will be nice and mild! Expect mostly low 70s along the coast, with highs around 80° inland. The mountains will reach near 80°, while the deserts will see low triple-digits.

We’re staying picture-perfect for the weekend!

A weak area of low pressure off the coast is allowing our temperatures to gradually cool, and that trend will continue through Saturday.

A warming trend begins Sunday due to high pressure building to our east. That pattern will bring our temperatures up near seasonal averages by next Tuesday.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 77-86°

Deserts: 98-104°

