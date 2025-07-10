Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 10, 2025: One more day of extreme heat

We have one more day of extreme heat! Expect coastal highs to rocket near 80°, while inland neighborhoods battle more 90s. We cool off tomorrow, leading to more comfortable temperatures through the weekend.
The coast is the only part of the county that doesn’t have a weather alert related to the heat.

Inland and mountain communities have a Heat Advisory, and the deserts are under an Extreme Heat Warning. Both of those expire tonight at 8 p.m.

This morning we’re noticeably warmer than normal, due to retaining some of yesterday’s heat. We’ll heat up around 10 a.m., before more scorching afternoon highs.

The coast will reach near 80°, while inland neighborhoods will largely see low 90s. The mountains will also see highs near 90s, while the deserts will rocket as high as 118°.

Cooler air begins to arrive Friday, giving us cooler temperatures that will stick around for a while.

The weekend will be beautiful, with near average temperatures. Conditions will stay nice through the middle of next week!

Thursday’s Highs:
Coast: 73-80°
Inland: 88-99°
Mountains: 90-100°
Deserts: 112-118°

