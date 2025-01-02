San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2025: Warm and sunny Thursday

The first Thursday of the year will bring us a few changes in the forecast. Many of us are waking up to upper 40s along the coast, and low 40s inland.

The coastline is waking up to some patchy fog that will clear by 11 a.m.

Our daily highs will be above average, with the coast looking forward to temperatures near 70 degrees. Our inland neighborhoods will top out near 80. The mountains can expect lower 60s, while the deserts will hit mid 70s.

We’ll see the last of a weak round of Santa Ana winds today, which will drop humidity into single digits for many inland and mountain communities. Watch for the fire risk throughout the day.

By Friday, onshore flow returns. That brings humidity back, and our temperatures will cool by 5-15 degrees around the county for the weekend.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 77-80°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 71-76°

