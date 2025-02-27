San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 26, 2025: Weather whiplash

Fog, heat, Santa Ana winds ... this forecast has it all. We’re in for some weather whiplash over the next couple of days. Santa Ana winds peak today, but the coast is waking up to some fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory for the coast has been extended to 9 a.m. Watch out for low visibility on the roads!

The fog will break relatively quickly today, as we heat up and experience Santa Ana winds.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for inland and mountain communities until 4pm. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 miles per hour, elevating fire risk and drying those areas out.

Some breezes up to 40 miles per hour will even make it to the coast, bringing humidity below 10% as far west as La Jolla.

Keep in mind, gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects or even lead to minor outages.

Wind aside, today will get hot. Coastal highs will peak in the low 80s. Inland, expect highs near 90. El Cajon is slated to break a temperature record, with an expected high of 90!

The mountains will see mostly low 60s, while the deserts will hit highs just above 80.

Big changes come tomorrow. Daytime highs cool drop up to 20 degrees further, and we have a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday and lasting through early next week.

It looks like rain totals will be small with this one. But it’s still a good idea to keep an eye out, because rain can make the roads slick and often lead to more accidents than usual!

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 56-73°

Deserts: 75-83°

