San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2024: Foggy start for the coast

We have a cool and foggy start of the coastline. Make sure to take your time on the roads, since fog is limiting visibility! The fog has caused delays at the airport overnight and into the morning.

The fog will begin to break at about 8 this morning, before we open up to mostly sunny skies. After a slow warmup, we’ll see another warm day.

Coastal highs will mostly reach low 70s, while inland communities will climb near 80. Mountains can expect mid 60s, while the desert is going to reach low 80s.

Big changes come soon after. Winter begins Sunday, and our temperatures will cool back down near normal by then.

We get even cooler by Christmas Eve, and we can even expect a chance of showers that day! I looks like any rain we receive will be patchy and limited, and will be gone by Christmas Day.

For the holiday, we have cool temperatures and mostly sunny skies on tap.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 66-77°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 64-76°

Deserts: 76-82°

