San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 31, 2023: August ends warm, September starts cool

Patchy fog continues to reduce visibility along some of our major freeways as onshore flow strengthens, beefing up the marine layer. By mid-morning, low clouds will mix out. Clouds will continue to hug the coast on and off this afternoon.

Today will be warm but about 4-8 degrees cooler in the inland and mountain communities. We'll be near average inland and shy of our seasonal temperatures for the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will continue dropping as we inch towards the weekend and Sunday will be the coolest.

We'll have more of an easterly flow today, so it shouldn't feel as muggy. Today will be our transition day towards significant changes for Labor Day weekend.

Marine layer clouds will stretch further inland each morning, potentially squeezing out a light shower. The greatest chance for showers is aimed for Saturday with activity likely for the mountain.

Onshore flow strengthens Friday and Saturday, increasing winds along the mountains and deserts, and isolated gusts could exceed 50mph.

As of Thursday, Labor Day looks to start cloudy with partial clearing and trend below seasonal in the 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84

Inland: 84-95

Mountains: 87-97

Deserts: 108-111

