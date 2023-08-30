San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2023: Gradual cooling now through Labor Day

Patchy morning fog is hindering visibility along our major freeways. By mid-morning, low clouds will mix out, making way for a pleasant and warm day.

Today will be another toasty one, but a few degrees cooler. By Thursday, we'll have noticeable cooling, with temperatures continuing to drop through the weekend. Daytime highs will fall to the mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland by Sunday.

As high pressure weakens, a trough brewing in the Pacific Northwest will dive south. This change will allow for cooling and increase our marine layer, which will deepen each morning through the weekend.

We'll also have gusty winds out of the southwest, with the strongest winds on Thursday and Friday nights. Isolated gusts could exceed 40mph.

Despite high pressure weakening and sitting to our southeast, it'll still pull in monsoonal moisture, bringing a slight chance for pop-up showers in the mountains and deserts.

Conditions are overall tranquil on the west coast, but on the east coast, all eyes are on Hurricane Idalia. It made landfall on the west coast of Florida near the Big Bend as a Category 3 major hurricane a little before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The major storm threats are the storm surge, which will peak near 20 feet, high winds, and rainbands.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-89

Inland: 89-102

Mountains: 93-101

Deserts: 110-113

