San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2023: August ends of a hot note

Expect another hot day across San Diego County with near record-breaking temperatures.

Everyone except the coast remains under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory through Wednesday night. The heat peaks today; desert communities will climb near 120, and most inland and mountain areas will climb at or near 100.

Take the proper precautions in this brutal heat. If you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, refrain from strenuous activities outdoors, and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle. Check on those elderly or vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and ensure they have adequate cooling systems.

The risk of fire danger is elevated. Check tires for loose tread or vehicles for loose parts because any spark could cause a wildfire.

By Wednesday, the dome of warm air weakens and moves south. This change will cool us down a few degrees, but more noticeable cooling arrives Thursday. Daytime highs will continue dropping through Friday, and temperatures will plummet week 15-20 degrees inland by Sunday.

On Wednesday night, expect the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, the "blue supermoon"! The "blue supermoon" will be the second full moon of August. As of right now, the views inland look clear.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 78-93

Inland: 91-103

Mountains: 94-104

Deserts: 114-117

