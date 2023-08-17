San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 17, 2023: Widespread heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend

Conditions will be calmer in the mountains as high pressure slightly weakens and monsoonal flow slightly fizzles out. We'll still be hot and muggy in the mountains and deserts where the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are on their last leg, expiring at 8P tonight. If you live or hang out in those areas, limit time outside, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Low pressure will move in, cooling us down while tapping into monsoonal and sub-tropical moisture.

Thursday and Friday will be our transition days into significant changes this weekend as Hilary makes landfall in San Diego County. As of this morning, Hilary is a Category 1 Hurricane with 75mph sustained winds moving WNW. It will strengthen as it moves and runs parallel to the coast of Baja before weakening and making landfall in northern Baja near the San Diego/Mexico border.

The strength and timing are still uncertain, but a couple of models show the system's bullseye toward San Diego County, while others indicate a path west toward Santa Barbara.

Regardless, countywide heavy rain is expected this weekend as early as Saturday night through Monday, with showers lingering through the middle of next week. By Monday, the deserts could get up to 7" of rain, while the coastal and inland spots could get nearly 3".

The biggest threat will be heavy rain with the potential for low-lying and flash flooding and damaging gusty winds. Take the next few days to check tire tread, replace wipers, and clear gutters and debris around your home. Tying loose objects around your home, backyard, or patio would be best. Gusty winds could also cause downed trees and power lines.

Some of the gustiest winds will be in the mountains, inland valleys, and along the coast. Expect strong rip currents and high surf, as well. The 10News Pinpoint Weather team will continue to keep you updated as Hilary inches towards San Diego County.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-87

Inland: 85-99

Mountains: 87-100

Deserts: 110-116

