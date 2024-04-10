San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 10, 2024: Cold nights and warm days continue through Thursday

Chilly nights and warm days continue as high pressure settles off the coast of California.

We'll remain tranquil before noticeable changes on Friday, including a cool down and increasing clouds. Towards the end of the week, onshore flow returns, ushering in breezy conditions and strong winds across the mountains and deserts.

The latest long-range models show showers starting early Saturday in the north county and moving southward, becoming moderate at times in the mountains. Overall, shower activity looks light and isolated.

We'll have a brief break on Sunday morning before a secondary round in the afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, the projected totals range from .10 to .25", greater near the foothills and mountains.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday, with sunshine and a gradual warm-up as we progress through the week.

The track of the weekend storm will likely continue to change, but you can feel secure in staying informed with reliable updates from the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team on air and online.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 91-94°

