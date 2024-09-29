San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2024: Get ready for heat this week

It's another cool, overcast morning. We'll see lingering marine layer clouds until later in the morning, with faster clearing in the South Bay.

Similarly to yesterday, the coast will clear up and see low to mid 70s. Inland neighborhoods will warm to the mid 80s once again, while we wait for more heat to come our way for the work week.

Temperatures will spike 5-15 degrees above seasonal averages by Wednesday, bringing low 80s to the coast and triple-digits to some inland communities.

In the middle of the week, some areas in the mountains and deserts could break temperature records!

We'll cool slightly by the end of the week, but will remain above average for most places.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-79°

Inland: 79-89°

Mountains: 83-92°

Deserts: 102-107°

