San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2024: Dense fog hits the coastline

Many of us are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory, as the marine layer blankets the coast. The advisory lasts until 9 a.m., with visibility dropping below a quarter-mile for many neighborhoods.

After the advisory expires, expect some patchy fog to linger into the afternoon as we look forward to partly cloudy skies in San Diego and more extreme heat for the East County.

Excessive Heat Warnings are active for inland and desert communities, while the mountains have a Heat Advisory. All of these alerts last until Monday night.

The coast will reach into the 70s once again, bringing temperatures comfortably close to average. Meantime inland neighborhoods will shoot into the 90s, with the potential to break records in areas like Ramona.

The mountains and deserts will scorch, likely breaking even more records in spots like Lake Cuyamaca that have tied or broken other records for several days in a row!

The heat begins to back off by Tuesday, bringing fall-like weather back for the end of the work week.

While we wait for a cooldown here at home, weathercaster Moses Small also breaks down the threat of Tropical Storm Milton as it prepares to bring Florida's second major hurricane threat in two weeks.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-84°

Inland: 85-99°

Mountains: 88-100°

Deserts: 105-111°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.