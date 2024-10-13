San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2024: This week will feel like Fall

Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: This week will feel like Fall
This week will feel like Fall! Our cooldown continues this weekend, with daytime highs near 70 along the coast and upper 70s inland.

Expect many communities to get even cooler. By Monday, which is Columbus Day, inland neighborhoods will drop down to the low 70s. That means much of the county will be about 10 degrees below average!

Monday will bring mostly cloudy conditions to the coast and partly cloudy skies inland. Cool, mild conditions will stick around until next weekend.

Weathercaster Moses Small also breaks down the ways climate change drives hurricanes, as parts of the country are still recovering from Hurricane Milton.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 67-71°
Inland: 68-72°
Mountains: 50-62°
Deserts: 75-78°

