San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024: Showers end, mid-week Santa Ana winds

While the clocks turned back overnight, we also received some rain! Showers peaked between 7pm and midnight, lingering into the morning.

San Diego and most of the coastline reached around .10” in total, while some inland neighborhoods like Santee got nearly a quarter-inch. Totals skewed smaller along the coast and in the North County.

We dry out for the rest of the day, with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. That means highs in the mid 60s for the coast, and reaching near 70 inland.

The mountains will be cool, with many 50s and 60s. Meantime the deserts will rise near 80 degrees. A wind advisory expired for the mountains and the deserts at 4 this morning, but most of the county will see wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour throughout the day.

By Monday, we see sunnier skies and slight warming that lasts through the work week. Santa Ana winds arrive Wednesday and stay until Friday, causing increased fire risk and for inland and mountain areas.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 63-70°

Mountains: 53-61°

Deserts: 70-78°

