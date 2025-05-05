San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 4, 2025: Showers chances stick into Monday

The rain will start to settle Sunday evening, and some showers could pop up Monday as well, especially for the mountains. For the most part, Cinco de Mayo will be cloudy and cooler than average.

The bulk of the system has already made its impact, albeit a minimal one when it comes to rain totals.

Here's a look at the accumulation over the last 24 hours as of Sunday evening:

San Diego: 0.04"

Mission Valley: 0.11"

Carlsbad: 0.19"

Ramona: 0.09"

Julian: 0.28"

Otay Mountain: 0.84"

Any more rain that does fall will only add less than 0.1" to coastal accumulation numbers, between 0.1" and 0.25" for the valleys and deserts and up to 0.3" in the mountains.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect along the San Diego coast, with waves of 5'-8' expected, and some sets around 9'.

Although a Wind Advisory in the deserts expired at 6 a.m., the gusty conditions persist through Sunday night. Areas of westerly winds will hover between 20-30 mph, with some gusts up around 45 mph. Winds should calm a bit Monday, with the strongest gusts only hitting 30 mph.

In the mountains, southwest winds between 15-25 mph Sunday are expected, with isolated gusts around 40 mph. Similar to the deserts, winds will calm a bit Monday as well, but could still peak around 30 mph.

Temperatures were anywhere from 10-25 degrees below normal Sunday. While they do increase by about 5-10 degrees across the board Monday, they will still be cooler than average.

High pressure continues to build later this week, bringing everyone back to seasonal conditions by Wednesday — and it only gets warmer from there! In fact, the deserts crack triple digits by Friday and stay there through at least Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 60-68°

Mountains: 52-60°

Deserts: 74-80°

