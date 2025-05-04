San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 4, 2025: Rainy Sunday

We’re stepping into a rainy Sunday.

When it comes to the rain, light showers are possible throughout the day but rainfall is expected to peak this afternoon.

Showers calm down a bit this evening, then they die down Monday morning. However, it’s possible a few raindrops could continue falling in the mountains and surrounding communities through Monday afternoon.

Additional rain totals are expected to stay under .25” along the coast and inland. Some mountain communities could see slightly more, but overall the rain is going to be pretty light.

Aside from the wet weather, temperatures stay cool today. Coastal and inland neighborhoods will reach only into the low 60s. That means we’ll be about 10 degrees below normal along the coast, and 15 degrees below average for places like Escondido!

The mountains will stay in the mid 40s, and some higher elevations could see a dusting of snow. The snow level will stay at about 5,000 feet today. So snow is unlikely for Julian, but we could see some in areas like Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna.

Wind will whip through the mountains and the deserts, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The coast won’t be very windy, but the waters will be choppy. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 11 this evening.

Monday afternoon is the big turning point in the week’s forecast. That’s when we dry out, and begin to warm up.

By the end of the week it will feel like summer, with coastal highs in the low 70s. Inland communities will reach low to mid 80s, along with the mountains.

By Friday, the mountains could see triple-digits!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 43-53°

Deserts: 68-75°

