San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 25, 2025: Pleasant Memorial Day ahead

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Pleasant Memorial Day ahead
The pleasant conditions continue through Memorial Day, with little to no changes for the upcoming week outside of a slight warmup the peaks on Friday.

Monday brings with it temperatures right around average. The coast will be hit with morning and evening clouds, with some gradual clearing throughout the day. Inland neighborhoods will experience patchy fog impacting visibility in some areas, but that should clear after sunrise.

Outside of the coast, everyone will see mostly sunny skies Monday.

The coast will remain under that Beach Hazards Statement through Monday night with a high surf of 3-6 feet, and some sets reaching 7 feet.

The mountains and deserts will stay breezy in the late afternoon and evening, with some isolated gusts touching 50 mph.

The minor warmup won't be anything close to the swing in temps we saw this past week. Everyone will be around 3-10 degrees above average by Friday.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 66-73°
Inland: 73-77°
Mountains: 70-77°
Deserts: 93-99°

