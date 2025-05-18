San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 18, 2025: This week will get hot!

As we get ready to wrap up the weekend, the forecast is changing fast.

Today, we dry out after some light rainfall overnight. Most areas along the coast and inland saw 0.05” of rain or less, with some higher totals in the mountains. You may notice a few raindrops on your car in the morning, but most roads are dry.

Today we start off cool and cloudy, with partial clearing around 11 a.m. Most of the county stays partly cloudy and slightly warmer than yesterday.

The coast will hit the mid to upper 60s, and highs will be near 70 inland. The mountains can expect more 60s, while the deserts will hit mostly upper 80s.

It will be another breezy day for the mountains and the deserts, but not as much as yesterday. Peak wind gusts will be 30-35mph by the afternoon.

The rest of the week will heat up. Tomorrow will bring highs near 70 in San Diego and closer to 80 inland. By Wednesday, we’ll be as much as 20 degrees warmer.

Wednesday and Thursday we have a chance of breaking high temperature records in places like Chula Vista and Ramona!

Plan for lots of sun and hot weather for the middle of the week, since even the beaches will hit the 70s.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 64-70°

Mountains: 56-66°

Deserts: 81-89°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.