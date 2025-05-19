San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot week ahead!

While daytime highs on Sunday were warmer than Saturday, everyone was still below average by about 5-15 degrees.

It'll be a much different story in the week ahead, beginning Monday when everyone is back up above normal. That puts the coast in the upper 60s to 70s, the valleys in the upper 70s to low 80s, the mountains in the low 70s to 80s, and finally, the deserts in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Those warmer temperatures come with mostly sunny skies, outside of a minor cloud cover out over the coastal waters on Monday.

Temperatures continue to climb after that through Wednesday and Thursday, when daytime highs are 10-15 degrees above normal.

Chula Vista (78) and Ramona (92) could set records Wednesday, and Ramona (93) on Thursday as well. Meantime, the deserts will be well into the triple digits Wednesday through Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-77°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 89-95°

