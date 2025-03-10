San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2025: Wet and windy week ahead

After one more sunny day with average temperatures, two new systems move into the county, bringing with them occasionally heavy rain and snow.

The first system arrives Tuesday, with a generally low impact. For the most part, it's drop anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain. Snow is expected in the morning, when the snow level drops to about 4,500 ft., which includes Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

Wind gusts will be between 20-30 mph, and could reach up to 40 mph in the mountains and deserts.

The second system, mainly from Wednesday through Friday, will be heavier in terms of rain and snow amounts, to go along with cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

We could see an additional inch to two inches of rain in that span. As temperatures drop, so does the snow level, down to 3,500 ft. Thursday morning. That's also when we expect to see the heaviest downpour of rain.

Wind speeds will increase, especially Thursday, with gusts likely between 30-40 mph, and even reaching 55-65 mph in the mountains and deserts.

Rain chances stick through Saturday morning.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 55-69°

Deserts: 75-81°

