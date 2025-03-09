San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2025: Rain coming to SoCal late tomorrow night

Enjoy some sun today, because rain is coming soon!

After another chilly morning, we’ll end up warmer than yesterday. San Diego and the rest of the coastline will reach the mid to upper 60s, while inland communities will see low 70s.

The mountains will reach high 50s, and the deserts will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

After today, we have two rounds of rain that will keep us damp through the weekend.

Tomorrow we’ll kick off the work week with similarly warm and sunny skies, with changes coming at night. Showers are expected to begin late Monday night, around 10 or so, with moderate showers coming Tuesday.

Depending on how this first storm moves, totals could reach up to 1” along the coast and inland. However, more conservative models say San Diego could get less than .50”.

The second round comes later. Wednesday we’ll see isolated showers, before another rainy day Thursday.

The second storm is expected to be colder and stronger, bringing additional totals up to 1”.

By Friday, most of the rain is finished but we could see some lingering showers through early Saturday morning.

The showers are good news for the water year, since we still have a deficit of 5.52” as of today!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 52-67°

Deserts: 70-76°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.