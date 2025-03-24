San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 23, 2025: Unseasonably warm to start the week

After a sunny weekend in San Diego, temperatures are going to climb well above seasonal averages Monday and Tuesday, with some cities set to tie or break records!

Everyone will be about 5-20 degrees warmer than normal to start the work week. That puts coastal communities in the upper 60s to low 80s once the morning fog clears, inland neighborhoods in the 80s and the potential for Ramona to hit 90 degrees, which would be a record!

Palomar Mountain (75 degrees) and Campo (84 degrees) are currently expecting to break and tie records of their own.

The warmth continues into Tuesday, when Palomar Mountain (75 degrees) and Lake Cuyamaca (77 degrees) might tie or break records again.

The deserts will be in the 90s Monday through Wednesday, peaking in the mid-90s on Tuesday.

Everyone will return to near normal temperatures by the end of next week.

All this warmth will be met with sunny skies. Looks like a beautiful week in store!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-81°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 70-84°

Deserts: 88-94°

