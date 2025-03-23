San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 23, 2025: Sunny Sunday for SoCal

If you thought yesterday’s weather was nice, you’re in for good news this forecast. We have more sun on tap around the county, with nice temperatures and a warmup for the beginning of the work week.

Today though, we begin with a bit of fog. Visibility shouldn’t be an issue, but expect overcast skies through the late morning.

Once we begin to warm up for the day, the sun will come out and make way for some beautiful daytime highs.

The coast will reach the mid to upper 60s today, while inland communities can expect low to mid 70s. The mountains will see upper 60s, while the deserts hit upper 80s.

For most of us, this is a rinse and repeat of yesterday’s picture-perfect weather!

A developing ridge of high pressure will lead to warmer temperatures tomorrow and Tuesday. Think of that like a big bubble of warm air, pushing our temperatures up to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

Monday will bring low to mid 70s for the coast, and low 80s inland! The mountains will hit toasty mid 70s to start the work week, while the deserts will hit mid 90s.

Similar heat will stick around for Tuesday, before temperatures fall back down near normal by Wednesday.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 63-77°

Deserts: 82-89°

