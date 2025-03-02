San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 2, 2025: Rainy start to March

March is off to a rainy start. We got negligible amounts of rain overnight, with bigger showers on the way this evening.

While you can’t rule out a few raindrops during the day, the rain will begin to move in around 6 p.m. Showers are expected to peak overnight, leading to a wet Monday morning commute.

In the early morning hours, some areas could even see thunderstorms!

Showers will get substantially weaker by late Monday morning, before dying down Monday night. That means the rain will be done by the time many head home from work.

Rain aside, today will be cool. The coast and inland areas will only reach into the low 60s. The mountains will top out in the mid 40s, while the deserts will reach highs near 70.

We dry out Tuesday, before another round of rain moves in Wednesday night with light to moderate showers predicted Thursday.

After a stormy first week of March, we warm up and dry out on Saturday.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 55-61°

Mountains: 44-56°

Deserts: 66-72°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.