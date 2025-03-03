San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 2, 2025: Chances for rain, snow to start week

The start to your work week comes with chances for showers and even snow in the higher elevations, along with windy conditions in the mountains and deserts.

A Wind Advisory is still in effect through 10 p.m. for the mountains and deserts. Widespread gusts of 45-55 mph with isolated gusts reaching 65 mph are expected.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect along the coast through Monday night, with high surf of 4-8 feet and sets to 10 feet expected.

Most of the rainfall on Monday will come before noon. Here are the likely rainfall totals through Monday:

Coast: .05-.15"

Inland: .10-.30"

Mountains: .25-1.00"

The mountains will see some snow as well. Snowfall of 2-5 inches will likely accumulate above 5,000 feet, with 1 inch possible as low as 4,000 feet.

We get a break from the precipitation on Tuesday, before more chances for showers return to finish out the rest of the week. Rain is likely on Thursday, and the mountains are likely to see more snow then too.

Everything clears out and warms back up by Saturday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 57-65°

Inland: 52-61°

Mountains: 38-49°

Deserts: 59-67°

