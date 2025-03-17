San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 16, 2025: Sunny, mild week ahead outside of Monday

After a sunny and calm weekend, more changes come Monday in the form of strong winds and chances for rain. Once that passes, though, mild conditions return for the rest of the week.

The mountains and deserts will be under a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind speeds are expected between 30-45 mph, with some stronger, isolated gusts peaking around 50-60 mph. The deserts will likely see areas of blowing dust as well.

All areas outside of the desert could see some rain Monday afternoon and into the evening, although totals will mostly remain under a tenth of an inch.

The coast will see elevated surf on Tuesday of 4-6 feet, leading to a high risk of strong rip currents. A Gale Watch is also in effect for our coastal waters from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday with the potential for very strong winds ranging from 40-55 mph.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average during the start to your week as well, before an 8-12 degree increase ahead on Wednesday for the coast and valleys.

Tuesday through at least next Sunday will be mostly sunny the entire way through. A lot to look forward to in your extended forecast!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 52-62°

Deserts: 73-78°

