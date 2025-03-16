San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 16, 2025: Nighttime showers for St. Patrick’s Day

Make sure to get outside, because we’re in for a beautiful Sunday! We’re clear for most of the week, save for light showers expected tomorrow night.

Today we’ll enjoy a moderate temperature bump that will bring mid 60s to the coast, and highs near 70 inland. That puts us near seasonal averages.

The mountains can expect mostly highs near 60 degrees, while the deserts will reach up to the mid 70s.

For St. Patrick’s Day, it will start as a rinse-and-repeat of today’s nice conditions. Things begin to change at night, as a storm system dives south towards us.

This system is expected to squeeze out some very light showers in between 5pm and midnight.

Expect tiny totals, under .10”. So those showers won’t be enough to rain out your night, but I’d recommend wearing a hood if you plan to go out!

Meantime it will get breezy. The mountains and deserts will see a Wind Advisory from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Those parts of the county will see wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

We stay dry out Tuesday, before a quick warmup Wednesday and slight cooling Thursday.

The Spring Equinox is happening Thursday at 2:01 a.m., marking the official start of Spring! The season will begin sunny and relatively warm, with calm conditions sticking around for the weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 73-77°

