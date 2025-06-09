San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025: Bit of weather Deja Vu ahead

Not many changes in the forecast this week, meaning more clouds for the coast and more hot weather for the deserts.

In addition to the clouds, the coast and inland neighborhoods will see morning fog as well which could reduce visibility to less than a mile in some areas.

That should clear after sunrise, leading to sunny skies for everyone but the coast.

The sun could peak out on the coast in the late afternoon, but partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will dominate your extended forecast there.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week for inland and mountain communities, with Julian and Campo potentially cracking the 90s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we welcome back the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds! Opening Day runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Temperatures will peak in the low 70s and bottom out in the low 60s.

Meantime, in the deserts, it's HOT all the way through, with daytime highs staying well into the triple digits the entire time. Borrego could hit 109 on Wednesday and 111 next Wednesday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 80-86°

Deserts: 101-108°

