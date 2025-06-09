Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025: Bit of weather Deja Vu ahead

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Bit of weather Deja Vu ahead
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Bit of weather Deja Vu ahead
Posted

Not many changes in the forecast this week, meaning more clouds for the coast and more hot weather for the deserts.

In addition to the clouds, the coast and inland neighborhoods will see morning fog as well which could reduce visibility to less than a mile in some areas.

That should clear after sunrise, leading to sunny skies for everyone but the coast.

The sun could peak out on the coast in the late afternoon, but partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will dominate your extended forecast there.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week for inland and mountain communities, with Julian and Campo potentially cracking the 90s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we welcome back the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds! Opening Day runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Temperatures will peak in the low 70s and bottom out in the low 60s.

Meantime, in the deserts, it's HOT all the way through, with daytime highs staying well into the triple digits the entire time. Borrego could hit 109 on Wednesday and 111 next Wednesday.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 66-74°
Inland: 74-82°
Mountains: 80-86°
Deserts: 101-108°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk