San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 29, 2025: Warm and Sunny to finish June

Sunday is bringing us sunny skies, warm temperatures, and all-around perfect beach weather. Then we’ll gradually cool down this week. Weather will stay nice through the Fourth of July.

This morning we’re on the warmer side, holding in some heat from yesterday’s highs.

Yesterday was warm on the coast, but pretty manageable as places like San Diego reached up to 73°.

Inland highs were scorching! El Cajon reached 91°, while Escondido and Santee both topped out at 95°. Ramona reached up to 98°, and parts of the deserts reached 110°.

Expect similar highs today. The coast will hit the low to mid 70s, while inland highs will soar near 90°.

The mountains can expect mid 80s, while desert highs are likely to reach above 110°.

A number of beaches are still under water contamination advisories due to elevated bacteria levels.

You’re advised to stay out of the water at the following beaches:

Silver Strand Shoreline- From North Carnation to South of Avenida Lunar

Coronado- Avenida Lunar

Ocean Beach- Dog Beach

Mission Bay- Tecolote Shores Swim Area

La Jolla Cove Beachline and Children’s Pool

Del Mar- San Dieguito River Outlet

Cardiff State Beach- Charthouse Parking Lot area and San Elijo Lagoon Outlet

For a full list of beach advisories and closures, click here.

Change comes slowly throughout the next few days, as an area of low pressure slowly makes its way inland from the pacific. That system will allow gradual cooling between today and the Fourth of July.

By Independence Day, coastal highs will be near 70° and inland communities will top out around 80°. We’ll have great conditions for watching fireworks!

Along the coast, prepare for low 60s the evening of July Fourth. Viewing conditions are shaping up to be great, since the marine layer is poised to be far above any fireworks shows.

That means we’ll have great visibility, but you may want to bring a sweater to watch the fireworks.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 84-95°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 105-111°

