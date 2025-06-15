San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 15, 2025: No June Gloom for Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day! The forecast is perfect for the holiday, since we finally have a break from June Gloom. Sunny skies emerge around noon, and it will be noticeably warmer.

The marine layer cloud cover this morning is sitting closer to the surface, so it may feel a bit misty out in the early morning.

As we heat up today, the marine layer mixes out. That means mostly sunny skies, even for the immediate coastline. But it’s important to be careful with today’s heat.

A ridge of high pressure centered around northern Mexico will produce warmer daily highs.

The coast will reach mid 70s, while inland communities will climb near 90. The mountains will also see highs around 90 degrees, while the desert is expected to reach above 110 degrees.

Once that high breaks down, a trough of low pressure will usher in gradual cooling throughout the week. Conditions will stay comfortable through the entire work week.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 107-113°

