San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 15, 2025: Elevated fire risk through Tuesday

A Happy (and hot) Father's Day to all!

Sunday living up to it's name with plenty of sunshine to go around San Diego County.

Daytime highs have hit their peak, but even with a gradual cool down ahead, temperatures will remain above average through the upcoming week.

That, paired with low humidity and breezy conditions, especially in the mountains and deserts, keeps our fire risk elevated through Tuesday.

During that span, temperatures will be about 7-10 degrees above average for those areas, combined with humidity that will drop into the single digits at times.

The coast should see dense fog rolling in late Sunday and sticking around into the morning Monday.

Week keep the sunny trend rolling through your extended forecast, making for a pleasant Juneteenth (Thursday) and Summer Solstice (Friday)!

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-81°
Inland: 83-93°
Mountains: 86-95°
Deserts:107-113°

