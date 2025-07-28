San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025: Mid-week warm up

The calm and cooler-than-average weekend continues ahead of a gradual warm up expected through the week.

Low clouds will still be impacting overnight and morning conditions for the coast and valleys. The clouds come with dense fog for some areas in that region as well, impacting visibility at times.

Clearing will come quicker inland, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and all week long.

The coast will lag a bit behind, but should see partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions to start the week, followed by bluebird skies the rest of the way.

The mountains and deserts will be clear through the extended forecast, with some breezes expected in the afternoon and evening on Monday, with gusts peaking around 30-35 mph.

Everyone will climb a few degrees as the week rolls on compared to daytime highs over the weekend, returning to near-normal temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-77°

Inland: 78-87°

Mountains: 82-90°

Deserts: 103-108°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.