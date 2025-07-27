San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025: Calm Sunday, warmer this week

As we finish out the weekend, the weather is staying calm and cooler than average. We warm up slowly this week, with beautiful conditions sticking around!

This morning, marine layer clouds will stick around for the immediate coastline until about 11. Other areas will clear out much earlier, especially inland.

This afternoon we’ll see nice weather with low 70s on the coast. Inland communities will reach near 80, along with the mountains. Deserts will see more triple digits.

This week we’ll see a gradual warming pattern over the next few days, as high pressure builds from the east.

By Tuesday, San Diego will hit mid 70s and inland highs will rise to mid 80s.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 78-86°

Deserts: 99-104°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.