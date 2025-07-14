San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 13, 2025: Minor changes ahead this week

Monday's forecast will feel almost like a copy-paste from Sunday, before some minor changes hit us by the middle to end of this upcoming week.

That means daytime highs on the coast will range in the upper 60s to upper 70s, while the valleys will hit the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Meanwhile, the mountains will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the deserts staying around 107-112, keeping those areas about five degrees above normal. In fact, the deserts face a moderate heat risk through Monday, with a minor one persisting through the week.

Temperatures across the board will gradually decline as the week rolls on, bring everyone below average by Wednesday. The mountains will see the biggest dip, with daytime highs falling off about 10 degrees between now and then.

Also around then is when monsoon moisture might work its way back into the region. Chances are slight and they come with uncertainty, but confidence is building that the mountains could see thunderstorms at times from Thursday through next Sunday.

That, to go along with periods of elevated surf between 3-6 feet Wednesday and Thursday along the coast.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 79-88°

Mountains: 88-93°

Deserts: 107-112°

