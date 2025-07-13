San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 13, 2025: Cool and calm Sunday

Nice weather is continuing for the rest of the weekend! Some areas will see temperature changes day to day, but the overall weather pattern is calm through the middle of the work week.

This morning marine layer clouds are keeping it overcast along the coast and inland. The sun will come out by 10 a.m. for most areas.

By the early afternoon, we notice our daily high sitting slightly below seasonal averages.

San Diego will reach around 70 degrees for the day, with highs in the low 80s inland.

The mountains will see slight warming bringing them into the upper 80s, while the deserts will top out around 110°.

We see slight cooling for some areas by Tuesday, but highs on the coast will stay in the low 70s for the next 7 days.

Monsoonal moisture could return by the end of the week! That could make bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the mountains, along with more humid conditions for the coast.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 85-92°

Deserts: 104-110°

