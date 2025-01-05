San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2025: Santa Ana winds come mid week

We’re calm today, but we have strong Santa Ana winds on the way soon.

We’re waking up in the 30s and 40s for most of us, and we’re looking forward to comfortable daytime highs.

Today we’ll be sunny, and 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday! That means highs near 70 along the coast, and low to mid 70s inland.

The big changes come on Tuesday, when we begin to see Santa Ana winds forming. Inland and mountain neighborhoods will see a high wind watch going into effect from Tuesday night to early Thursday morning.

The winds are expected to peak Wednesday, but weaker winds could stick around through Friday.

Now is the time to start preparing! If you live in a fire prone area, make sure to get ready in case of outages or evacuations.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 56-68°

Deserts: 69-74°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.