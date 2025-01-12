San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2025: High fire risk returns

We’re seeing a new round of Santa Ana winds, and that means the high fire risk is back.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for inland and mountain communities that begins Monday afternoon, and runs through Wednesday.

That means Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, and humidity dropping as low as 10 percent.

In the event of a fire breaking out, it will likely spread quickly.

It’s important to avoid activities like outdoor burning, and prepare in case of outages or evacuations. Click here for CalFire’s tips to stay safe during fire weather.

The winds will die down Wednesday.

In the meantime, we can enjoy a bit of sun along with comfortable temperatures. The coastline will reach into the mid 60s and inland neighborhoods can look forward to highs near 70.

That means temperatures will stick near average.

Once the winds die down in the middle of the week, we have a nice surprise: the possibility of rain! It’s still far away so forecast models have trouble agreeing, but most of them suggest showers coming next Friday.

They may start even earlier for mountain neighborhoods, bringing a mix of rain and snow starting Thursday with a snow level of 5,000’.

This comes along with a cooldown, so expect to get 5-10 degrees cooler Thursday and Friday.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 63-70°

Mountains: 46-59°

Deserts: 60-67°

