San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2025: Perfect game day weather

Super Bowl Sunday is looking good! This will be the most comfortable day of the week.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Coastal highs will hit the upper 60s, while inland neighborhoods will reach up near 70. Perfect conditions for watching the game!

Enjoy the calm weather now, because we have a storm on the way.

By Tuesday, the county will be 5-20 degrees cooler.

The first showers may begin on Wednesday, ramping up for Thursday and Valentine’s Day. So if you have outdoor plans that day, it may be best to move them indoors.

Rain totals may be significant, as forecast models predict 1-2” of rain for San Diego from Wednesday to Friday.

Showers end Saturday, leading to sunnier skies.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 59-70°

Deserts: 71-75°

