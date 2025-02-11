San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2025: Next system could bring floods

The rainfall that is expected with our next system puts the coast, valleys and mountains under a Flood Watch on Thursday. The deserts, meantime, are under a Wind Advisory Tuesday.

Let's start with the rain.

You might see some precipitation Tuesday, with a chance for a morning drizzle inland and some showers in the mountains. However, the bulk of the rain will fall Wednesday through Friday, with the heaviest amounts expected at the tail end of the week.

Most areas along the coast and in the valleys could receive anywhere from 1.50"-2.50" inches. The mountains are expecting 2.50"-4.0" for the most part. Palomar Mountain might see upwards of 5.0" of rain in that 3-day span.

Because of that, a Flood Watch has been issued for those three regions from 1 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

The mountains may even see some snow flurries fall early Wednesday morning when overnight temperatures dip close to freezing.

It's be breezy in the mountains as well, but nothing compared to the deserts on Tuesday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Widespread gusts are expected between 35-45 mph, with some local gusts exceeding 55 mph.

We get relief from the rain on Saturday, when drier conditions and warmer weather slowly work their way back into the region.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-64°

Inland: 52-60°

Mountains: 41-50°

Deserts: 60-68°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.