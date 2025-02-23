San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2025: Heating up this week!

We have warm, sunny days ahead! We just have to get through some possible fog this morning first.

There’s a chance of patchy fog along the coast. We haven’t seen any as of 5 a.m. due to offshore wind keeping the fog away from the shore, but we could see areas of fog as winds shift throughout the morning.

By the afternoon, we have a rinse and repeat of yesterday. That means picture-perfect San Diego conditions.

Coastal highs will be near 70 degrees. Inland highs will reach near 80, while mountains can expect upper 60s and deserts will see low 80s.

We get even warmer for the middle of the week. Temperatures peak Wednesday. That’s when the coast could see highs in the mid 70s. Most inland neighborhoods will see at least mid 80s Wednesday.

Wednesday could bring highs of 89 degrees for El Cajon and Ramona, which would either break or tie temperature records!

By Friday, daytime highs plummet 10-15 degrees. We have a chance of rain from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

At this point, it looks like this will be a tiny rain event. The main impact will be slick roads.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 65-77°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 79-84°

