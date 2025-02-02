San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday February 2, 2025: SoCal getting rain Wednesday

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning he’s predicting six more weeks of winter. But it won’t feel very wintry in San Diego today.

Instead we’re warm and sunny! Expect highs near 70 along the coast, while inland communities will reach up near 80. The mountains can expect mostly upper 60s, while the deserts will climb to the low 80s.

We begin to feel changes over the next couple of days. By Tuesday, most of the county’s highs will be about 10 degrees cooler!

We get rain from Wednesday to Friday.

An atmospheric river that’s currently dumping rain on Northern California is expected to dip south, bringing us showers for the middle and end of the week. But it will weaken significantly by the time it gets to us.

We get one round of rain Wednesday, spotty showers Thursday, and another solid round of rain Friday. In total, most of the county will see between .10” and .50”.

It’s not enough to solve the drought or get us caught up with our water year, but we’ll take all the rain we can get!

Showers end Friday night, leading to dry conditions for next weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 67-77°

Deserts: 78-81°

