San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2024: Red Flag Warning incoming

We’re finishing the weekend nice and calm, before high fire risk tomorrow.

The day will bring us slightly cooler highs, with mid 60s on the coast and low to mid 70s inland. The mountains will hit the upper 60s, while the deserts will rise near 80.

Then, Santa Ana winds bring high fire risk for much of Southern California. A Red Flag Warning kicks off for inland and mountain communities Monday morning at 10, and runs until Wednesday morning at 4.

Wind gusts will be as fast as 60 miles per hour, with humidity levels dropping to single digits in some areas.

The winds will be most intense on Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the winds ease up and we begin to see onshore flow re-emerging.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-74°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 62-71°

Deserts: 75-79°

